Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supposed to arrive in Austin
A convicted sex offender who was supposed to check into the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle after being released from a Virginia prison is now on the lamb. The U.S. Marshals Office is actively looking for 45-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager.
A convicted sex offender who was supposed to check into the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle after being released from a Virginia prison is now on the lamb. The U.S. Marshals Office is actively looking for 45-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager.
|
#1
Did you REALLY think he was going to come here and do what was ordered? What world are you living on? NaÃ¯vetÃ© should have left the courts after 9/11/2001.
|
