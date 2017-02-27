Richmond Film Festival kicks off with musical acts
With an electric six-string cellist and an orchestra playing a fusion of classical-jazz and hip-hop, the sixth annual Richmond International Film Festival kicked off and will run through Sunday, featuring more than 150 films from more than 35 countries as well as more than 50 bands and other musical performers. The diverse lineup and competitive nature evoke the South by Southwest festival that will be held next week in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Austin went to shit.
|9 hr
|SHORTY
|2
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|9 hr
|ThatPhartz
|4
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Sun
|WordPhart
|6
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|Feb 24
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|Feb 24
|MopPhartx
|4
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Feb 20
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC