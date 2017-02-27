Richmond Film Festival kicks off with musical acts

With an electric six-string cellist and an orchestra playing a fusion of classical-jazz and hip-hop, the sixth annual Richmond International Film Festival kicked off and will run through Sunday, featuring more than 150 films from more than 35 countries as well as more than 50 bands and other musical performers. The diverse lineup and competitive nature evoke the South by Southwest festival that will be held next week in Austin, Texas.

