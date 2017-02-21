Real estate authority declares East Austin area among hottest in U.S.
Far East Austin's hot streak continues. Realtor.com has named Daffan/Hornsby Bend one of the top five suburban hot spots among the country's 50 largest metro areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Mon
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Feb 18
|LookingPhartz
|2
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Feb 17
|UnitePhartsc
|6
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Feb 15
|GravePhartss
|18
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|Feb 15
|Stay phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC