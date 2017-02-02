Radio mega-merger involves owner of 4 Austin stations
The combined companies have 244 stations in 47 markets, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. They will operate under the Entercom name, with a corporate headquarters in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Big
|1,085
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|5 hr
|QuitePhartss
|9
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|8 hr
|VatPhartzzs
|5,349
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|11 hr
|Beanpharts
|9
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|11 hr
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|18 hr
|RedPharts
|2
|Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|RepairPhartz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC