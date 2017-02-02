Radio mega-merger involves owner of 4...

Radio mega-merger involves owner of 4 Austin stations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

The combined companies have 244 stations in 47 markets, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. They will operate under the Entercom name, with a corporate headquarters in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Big 1,085
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 5 hr QuitePhartss 9
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 8 hr VatPhartzzs 5,349
Looking for any connect in s Austin 11 hr Beanpharts 9
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) 11 hr Waitpharts 52
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... 18 hr RedPharts 2
Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16) 20 hr RepairPhartz 23
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC