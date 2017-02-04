Previously Deported Illegal Alien Arrested For Sexual Assault
Juan Lopez was deported to Mexico in 2009 after serving a prison sentence for a 1987 homicide. Lopez, 46, returned to the U.S. and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Austin, Texas on Thursday for sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|5,395
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|2 hr
|SpokenPhartings
|11
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Fri
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Fri
|Folksphartsz
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Feb 2
|RedPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC