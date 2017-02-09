Popular Austin ice cream shop has one...

Popular Austin ice cream shop has one of America's best vegan treats

Read more: CultureMap

Animal-loving PETA already named Austin one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the country, but this new list is even sweeter. Local ice cream shop Sweet Ritual's scrumptious banana split is among PETA's Top 10 Vegan Sweet Treats in the U.S. "At Sweet Ritual, diners can indulge their sweet tooth while being sweet to animals," says PETA president Ingrid Newkirk in a release.

