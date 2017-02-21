Plans to divide Rover Place subdivision to include adult Autism Center in west Austin
A debate is poised for Tuesday night at City Hall over plans to build an Autism Center for adults in west Austin. The proposed land is 82 acres.
Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
