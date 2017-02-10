Partygoers celebrate brand-new exhibit at storied Austin museum

The details: On February 3, Austinites who attended the funky Kaleidoscope party got a sneak peek at the new exhibit "Stories to Tell: Selections from the Harry Ransom Center ," a unique collection of iconic pieces at the Ransom Center from a wide variety of renowned artists and authors. When guests weren't viewing creations from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Robert De Niro, and Gabriel Garca Mrquez, they were enjoying custom poems from the Typewriter Rodeo, delicious cocktails by Dripping Springs Vodka, and a fun photo booth.

