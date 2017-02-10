OPINION: Unifying RGV Day in Austin

District 40 Rep. Terry Canales talks from the floor of the House of Representatives during the recognition of RGV Day Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin. photo by Nathan Lambrecht/nlambrecht@themonitor.com District 39 Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez addresses the House of Representatives during RGV Day Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.