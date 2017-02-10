OPINION: Unifying RGV Day in Austin
District 40 Rep. Terry Canales talks from the floor of the House of Representatives during the recognition of RGV Day Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin. photo by Nathan Lambrecht/nlambrecht@themonitor.com District 39 Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez addresses the House of Representatives during RGV Day Tuesday February 7, 2017 at the Texas Capitol in Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar Fever?
|8 hr
|StuffPhartzz
|2
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|11 hr
|FraudPharts
|16
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|11 hr
|LetPharts
|6
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|11 hr
|ThePharts
|24
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|11 hr
|JusticePharts
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Fri
|GavePhartsx
|5,585
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC