Check out ALL of the Long Island ladies that have been a part of previous Roger & JP's Hottest Contests. AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 25: Nigel Olsson performs in concert with Elton John to close out the 2015 United States Grand Prix Formula 1 races at Circuit of The Americas on October 25, 2015 in Austin, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAB-FM West Babylon.