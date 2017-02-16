News 6 mins ago 4:03 p.m.Officers get slice of pizza, show support after Austin server is fireda
After an employee with a popular Austin, Texas pizza restaurant was fired for giving a receipt with defamatory words on it to a police officer, a group of Austin cops showed up Monday afternoon for a slice of pizza and to show their support. The Southside Flying Pizza employee was fired Saturday night after the police officer got a receipt with the word, "pig," and two curse words.
