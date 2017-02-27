New York Pizza Truck Neapolitan Express Rolls Into Austin
Neapolitan Express , the wood-fired pizza truck from New York, is expanding into Austin with two new trailers for its first out-of-state expansion. Both will open on Friday, March 3. The first will be found on 3rd Street and Congress Avenue , and the second over on West 5th and Colorado streets .
