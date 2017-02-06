New multimillion-dollar amphitheater unveiled for downtown Austin
Another downtown Austin park is getting a facelift. Thanks to a $15 million grant from the Moody Foundation, Waterloo Park will soon be home to an outdoor amphitheater, which will host concerts, community events, and the performing arts.
