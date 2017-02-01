New flower delivery startup blossoms in Austin with same-day service
Just in time for Valentine's Day, UrbanStems , a unique flower delivery startup, has launched in Austin. Everything at UrbanStems is done in-house, from the bouquet designs to the actual delivery.
