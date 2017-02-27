Man arrested, accused of taking photos of women in changing room

A man who police say was arrested and charged in 2013 for taking up-skirt photographs of women was recently arrested again, accused of doing the same thing. According to an arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Lorenzo Perfecto, was caught on Feb. 25 trying to film inside a woman's stall while she was trying on clothes at the Salvation Army retail store in north Austin.

