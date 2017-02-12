MacTheatre Presents the Fun-Filled Dance Sensation Me and My Girl
What happens when you discover you are royalty? Me and My Girl is a comic, musical romp from the thirties that follows the fortunes of Bill Snibson, a proud Cockney who is amazed to learn that he's actually the 14th Earl of Hareford. But if he wants to claim his title, it looks as if he will have to shed his old life - and love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar Fever?
|12 hr
|StuffPhartzz
|2
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|15 hr
|FraudPharts
|16
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|15 hr
|LetPharts
|6
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|15 hr
|ThePharts
|24
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|15 hr
|JusticePharts
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Many pharts
|1,106
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Fri
|GavePhartsx
|5,585
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC