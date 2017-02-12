MacTheatre Presents the Fun-Filled Dance Sensation Me and My Girl

What happens when you discover you are royalty? Me and My Girl is a comic, musical romp from the thirties that follows the fortunes of Bill Snibson, a proud Cockney who is amazed to learn that he's actually the 14th Earl of Hareford. But if he wants to claim his title, it looks as if he will have to shed his old life - and love.

