Local teachers gathered to learn how ...

Local teachers gathered to learn how to talk to their students about immigration.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Dozens of teachers sat down for a workshop Saturday morning, touching on subjects from bullying to what to do if immigration officers knock on their students' door. With national reports of students being harassed over their immigration status, some teachers in Austin say students worry their parents will be gone when they get home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cedar Fever? 45 min StuffPhartzz 2
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states 3 hr FraudPharts 16
News Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin 3 hr LetPharts 6
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... 3 hr ThePharts 24
Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old? 3 hr JusticePharts 7
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr Many pharts 1,106
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Fri GavePhartsx 5,585
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC