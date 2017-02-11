Local teachers gathered to learn how to talk to their students about immigration.
Dozens of teachers sat down for a workshop Saturday morning, touching on subjects from bullying to what to do if immigration officers knock on their students' door. With national reports of students being harassed over their immigration status, some teachers in Austin say students worry their parents will be gone when they get home.
