Less pricey body cameras for Austin police up for consideration

Nine months after a district court judge blocked an initial bid for the Austin Police Department to acquire body cameras after a losing competitor challenged the city's procurement process , the Austin City Council is set to vote, again, on a revised purchase recommendation this week. The attorney for the losing vendor Utility Associates tells KXAN News he won a temporary restraining order in Travis County Tuesday preventing the city from entering into the new camera contract with TASER.

