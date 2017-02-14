Less pricey body cameras for Austin police up for consideration
Nine months after a district court judge blocked an initial bid for the Austin Police Department to acquire body cameras after a losing competitor challenged the city's procurement process , the Austin City Council is set to vote, again, on a revised purchase recommendation this week. The attorney for the losing vendor Utility Associates tells KXAN News he won a temporary restraining order in Travis County Tuesday preventing the city from entering into the new camera contract with TASER.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|3 hr
|GravePhartss
|18
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|4 hr
|Stay phartz
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Cedar Fever?
|Mon
|GroupPhartss
|6
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|Feb 12
|LetPharts
|6
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Feb 12
|ThePharts
|24
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|Feb 12
|JusticePharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC