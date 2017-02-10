Lawyer: Pro-Trump mindset behind 8-ye...

Lawyer: Pro-Trump mindset behind 8-year voter fraud sentence

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This photo provided by Tarrant County, Texas office shows Rosa Maria Ortega. Ortega, 37, was convicted in Fort Worth this week on two felony counts of illegal voting over allegations that she improperly cast a ballot five times between 2005 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr VotePharrts 1,103
News Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin 8 hr DocumentPharts 2
Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old? Fri YrsPhartsx 5
Teen girls for modeling $$ Fri MakePhartsx 4
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Fri GavePhartsx 5,586
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... Fri ThinkPhartsx 21
News Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp... Feb 8 WhoPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,953 • Total comments across all topics: 278,776,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC