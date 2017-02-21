Large Group Attends Hill County Day In Austin
Around 100 local residents had the opportunity to see their lawmakers in action Wednesday, February 22, by participating in Hill County Day in Austin. Two charter buses funded by local sponsors transported local students, officials and residents to the Texas State Capitol for a full day of activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|7 hr
|WordPhart
|6
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|TheyPharts
|1,135
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|Fri
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|Feb 24
|MopPhartx
|4
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Feb 20
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Feb 17
|UnitePhartsc
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC