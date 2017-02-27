Kyle mother angry high risk sex offender fell a through the cracksa

A 13-year-old girl was taken last Friday, Feb. 24, by a 26-year-old man she told her mother she had met online. Monday, the girl's mother told KXAN her daughter is at a treatment center for her trauma while her alleged abductor remains in a West Texas jail where the police caught up with the pair on the weekend after a police chase that ended in Yoakum County.

