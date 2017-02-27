Is Texas a great place to be a woman? Survey says ... | Raising Austin
The Women's March on Austin is one of nearly 300 sister marches happening around the world to take place on Jan. 21, 2017. JOHN GUTIERREZ / FOR AMERCIAN-STATESMAN Austin might be one of the best places to raise a family , but the same survey producer, Wallet Hub, now has a new study that found Texas to be one of the worst states to be a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
