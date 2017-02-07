Inspirational exhibit honoring Austin legend on display this week only
An interactive exhibit honoring the life and legacy of Barbara Jordan is on display for one week only. Coinciding with Black History Month, the showcase will run February 6-11 at the Texas State Capitol.
