Immigrants picked up, but no massive raids, authorities say
U.S. and Mexican authorities are pushing back against reports of widespread raids that have sown panic in immigrant communities. But the "targeted operation" launched in recent days by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement appears to be the largest of its kind since President Donald Trump took office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|15 hr
|DocumentPharts
|2
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|Fri
|YrsPhartsx
|5
|Teen girls for modeling $$
|Fri
|MakePhartsx
|4
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Fri
|GavePhartsx
|5,586
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Fri
|ThinkPhartsx
|21
|Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp...
|Feb 8
|WhoPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC