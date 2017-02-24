How to get - Hamilton' tickets in Austin | Austin Arts: Seeing Things
You can't buy those tickets yet - and when they do go on sale, they're sure to sell out. But there is a way you can act now to get your shot at seats: Subscribe to the 2017-18 season.
