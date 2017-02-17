How to Day Drink Properly in Austin
There are many perfectly legitimate reasons to be drinking during the daytime , especially in Austin. Europeans are known have a glass of wine with lunch, and they are super classy, right? Nipping away for something a bit naughty during daylight hours is fun every now and then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|2 hr
|UnitePhartsc
|6
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Feb 15
|GravePhartss
|18
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|Feb 15
|Stay phartz
|2
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 13
|GroupPhartss
|6
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|Feb 12
|LetPharts
|6
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Feb 12
|ThePharts
|24
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC