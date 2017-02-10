How I Fell in Love with Austin
One of the first things childhood friends say whenever we reconnect is "I just can't believe it. You, of all people! In Texas !" I was born and bred in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Cedar Fever?
|21 hr
|StuffPhartzz
|2
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Sun
|FraudPharts
|16
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|Sun
|LetPharts
|6
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Sun
|ThePharts
|24
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|Sun
|JusticePharts
|7
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Fri
|GavePhartsx
|5,585
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC