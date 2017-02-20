House fire on Creede Drive in southeast Austin on Feb. 20, 2017.
Overnight storms left a wake of damage in Central Texas, even sparking some overnight fires blamed on the lightning strikes. The Austin Fire Department has confirmed at least one of the overnight fires was caused by lightning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Sat
|LookingPhartz
|2
|Cedar Fever?
|Sat
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Fri
|UnitePhartsc
|6
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Feb 15
|GravePhartss
|18
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|Feb 15
|Stay phartz
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC