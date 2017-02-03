Hopping between these hot Austin districts just got a lot easier
Here's some news that will impact your weekend plans. Chariot , which hit the Austin market last fall, is offering a new shuttle service between the West Sixth and Rainey Street entertainment districts during the month of February.
