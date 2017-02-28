Homeless man gets 45 years for beating another homeless man to death
A homeless man will spend 45 years in prison for beating another homeless man to death with a paving stone. On Tuesday, Mark Kenady, 56, pled guilty to the 2015 murder of Clarence Gardner, 49. Gardner's body was found in April of 2015 on a conveyor belt inside a southeast Travis County recycling center.
