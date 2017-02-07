Highly anticipated East Austin restaurant reveals opening details
After teasing the concept last fall, Pitchfork Pretty , Austin's new east side restaurant and bar, finally has more details to reveal - including two big industry catches and an opening date. Chef Max Snyder and general manager Alexander Dubey have joined the Pitchfork Pretty team.
