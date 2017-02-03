Good news for HomeAway as Britons opt for staycations

Holiday rental firm HomeAway is preparing for a jump in UK business this year as Brits trade international trips for staycations following the pound's collapse. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35424625.ece/3f520/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-0b4f6d7e-f298-46c1-b83e-d89182941a5e_I1.jpg Holiday rental firm HomeAway is preparing for a jump in UK business this year as Brits trade international trips for staycations following the pound's collapse.

