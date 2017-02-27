Free Fun in Austin for week of February 27-March 3
Daddy and Me Evening Story time - Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. young ones and their favorite guys are invited to this very special monthly story time. Together, dads, grandpas, other extraordinary men and their kids will read, sing, make crafts and laugh-all while developing important literacy skills and having fun.
