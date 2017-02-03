Former Austin High administrator surrenders license

Former Austin High administrator surr...

Ex-Austin High administrator surrenders license Former Austin High Assistant Principal Michael Salcido said ex-Principal John Tanner made him change attendance records. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/episd/2017/02/03/ex-austin-high-administrator-surrenders-license/97417604/ A former Austin High School administrator has given up his principal's license after he said ex-Austin Principal John Tanner made him alter attendance records as part of the past El Paso Independent School District cheating scheme.

