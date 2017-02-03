Former Austin High administrator surrenders license

Ex-Austin High administrator surrenders license Former Austin High Assistant Principal Michael Salcido said ex-Principal John Tanner made him change attendance records. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/episd/2017/02/03/ex-austin-high-administrator-surrenders-license/97417604/ A former Austin High School administrator has given up his principal's license after he said ex-Austin Principal John Tanner made him alter attendance records as part of the past El Paso Independent School District cheating scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.