Former Austin High administrator surrenders license
Ex-Austin High administrator surrenders license Former Austin High Assistant Principal Michael Salcido said ex-Principal John Tanner made him change attendance records. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/education/episd/2017/02/03/ex-austin-high-administrator-surrenders-license/97417604/ A former Austin High School administrator has given up his principal's license after he said ex-Austin Principal John Tanner made him alter attendance records as part of the past El Paso Independent School District cheating scheme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|9 hr
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|9 hr
|LaPhartss
|7
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|13 hr
|ReplyPhartz
|5,367
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|17 hr
|Folksphartsz
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Thu
|RedPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC