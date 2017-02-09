Flights from Austin to Northeast canc...

Flights from Austin to Northeast cancelled due to severe weather

3 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Delta, Jet Blue, United, Southwest and American Airlines have all cancelled a total of ten flights to New York, Philadelphia and other major cities in the Northeast. Passengers are advised to contact the airlines directly for the updated flight information or visit the airport website.

