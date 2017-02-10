Five undocumented immigrants detained...

Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin

There are 2 comments on the Daily Texan story from 13 hrs ago, titled Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin. In it, Daily Texan reports that:

An immigration rights organization said five undocumented immigrants in Austin were detained by federal immigration enforcement Thursday, according to the Texas Observer. "I've never heard of five people getting picked up in one day," Grassroots Leadership organizer Alejandro Caceres told the Observer.

America First

Houston, TX

#1 1 hr ago
Good! It's about time! We need 50 per day picked up everyday
DocumentPharts

Absecon, NJ

#2 35 min ago
Five pharts
Austin, TX

