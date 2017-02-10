Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
There are 2 comments on the Daily Texan story from 13 hrs ago, titled Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin. In it, Daily Texan reports that:
An immigration rights organization said five undocumented immigrants in Austin were detained by federal immigration enforcement Thursday, according to the Texas Observer. "I've never heard of five people getting picked up in one day," Grassroots Leadership organizer Alejandro Caceres told the Observer.
#1 1 hr ago
Good! It's about time! We need 50 per day picked up everyday
#2 35 min ago
Five pharts
