Film about Austin producer Mark Hallman's studio to get Alamo premiere

"The Shopkeeper," a documentary that sets local producer Mark Hallman's long-running Congress House Studio against the backdrop of the music industry's downward spiral in the digital age, has its Austin premiere on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar. Producer Mark Hallman and his Congress House Studio are the subject of "The Shopkeeper," a new documentary film.

