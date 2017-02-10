Film about Austin producer Mark Hallman's studio to get Alamo premiere
"The Shopkeeper," a documentary that sets local producer Mark Hallman's long-running Congress House Studio against the backdrop of the music industry's downward spiral in the digital age, has its Austin premiere on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar. Producer Mark Hallman and his Congress House Studio are the subject of "The Shopkeeper," a new documentary film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 min
|Mike trin
|1,092
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|5 hr
|YrsPhartsx
|5
|Teen girls for modeling $$
|5 hr
|MakePhartsx
|4
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|5 hr
|GavePhartsx
|5,586
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|5 hr
|ThinkPhartsx
|21
|Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp...
|Wed
|WhoPharts
|2
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC