east Austin pursit on Springdale Road and Munson Street
A DWI suspicion and officer involved shooting led to a police chase in east Austin around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the incident began when the suspect was approached by police for a DWI suspicion.
