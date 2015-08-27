Directors of Frightfest 2015 on 27/08/2015 at The VUE West End, London. Picture by Julie Edwards
HORROR fans will swoop on Glasgow this week for a three-day film festival with a record 14 premieres - including the first Albanian ghoulfest - as well as an eerie and blood-soaked premonition of how horror will treat the 45th US President in the months and years ahead. The aptly-named FrightFest, part of the Glasgow Film Festival, will see the world premiere of Bloodlands, the first big-screen collaboration between Australia and Albania, but also the Balkan country's first foray into horror cinema.
