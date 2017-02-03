Details emerge about East Austin's upcoming neighborhood restaurant
Gatto Nero and Enoteca Gattino, the two anticipated Italian concepts from the New Waterloo hospitality group, are morphing into one new identity: Il Brutto . The neighborhood restaurant, originally scheduled to debut in the spring of 2016, is targeting a summer 2017 opening.
