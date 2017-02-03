Details emerge about East Austin's up...

Details emerge about East Austin's upcoming neighborhood restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Gatto Nero and Enoteca Gattino, the two anticipated Italian concepts from the New Waterloo hospitality group, are morphing into one new identity: Il Brutto . The neighborhood restaurant, originally scheduled to debut in the spring of 2016, is targeting a summer 2017 opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 1 hr SpoolPhartss 14
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... 1 hr LaPhartss 7
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 6 hr ReplyPhartz 5,367
Looking for any connect in s Austin 9 hr Folksphartsz 11
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) Thu Waitpharts 52
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... Thu RedPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC