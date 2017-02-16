'Day Without Immigrants' protest closes many US restaurants

Brandeli Rojas of Beechview listens to one of the speakers during a rally in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood, Thursday Feb. 16, 2017, protesting the recent crackdowns on immigrants ordered by President Donald Trump. Several dozen area residents marched down Broadway Avenue, Thursday Feb. 16, 2017, in one of the "Day Without Immigrants" protests being held across the United States.

