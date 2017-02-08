COLLiDE ATX offers Austinites a comfo...

COLLiDE ATX offers Austinites a comfortable place to create with a rotating menu

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

After making a career of covering art, food and music for his online publication COLLiDE, Alan Miller decided he wanted to give other people the opportunity to pursue those passions for themselves. COLLiDE ATX serves as a free working space for anyone, from musicians to robotics engineers, to come together and collaborate in a creative environment, while also hosting a rotating cast of art installations, performers and chefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 4 min DuckPhartzx 5,520
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... Mon DrewPharttz 13
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... Feb 3 SpoolPhartss 14
Looking for any connect in s Austin Feb 3 Folksphartsz 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) Feb 2 Waitpharts 51
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... Feb 2 RedPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC