COLLiDE ATX offers Austinites a comfortable place to create with a rotating menu
After making a career of covering art, food and music for his online publication COLLiDE, Alan Miller decided he wanted to give other people the opportunity to pursue those passions for themselves. COLLiDE ATX serves as a free working space for anyone, from musicians to robotics engineers, to come together and collaborate in a creative environment, while also hosting a rotating cast of art installations, performers and chefs.
