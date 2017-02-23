City of Austin may require smaller developments to pay for traffic mitigation
Under the current city code, any new development in Austin - and we know there are many - must generate 2,000 trips per day before the city is allowed to step in to help mitigate traffic. The transportation department has been looking to change that and get involved with smaller-scale projects, that on their own may not generate thousands of trips, but combined with other nearby developments have a bigger impact.
