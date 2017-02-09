Check out these custom-built LEGO Ala...

Check out these custom-built LEGO Alamo Drafthouses on display at two Austin locations

In celebration of "The LEGO Batman Movie," a custom LEGO builder constructed two structures that will look familiar to Austinites: The Lakeline and South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse locations. Batman has to learn to get along with others, including his ward Robin , in "The Lego Batman Movie."

