Central Texas center of Flash Flood Alley, city leaders track vulnerable areas
While meteorologists don't expect to see heavy flooding in the forecast anytime soon, Central Texas is at the epicenter of what is called "Flash Flood Alley." The City of Austin and other local governments are tracking hundreds of low water crossings to make sure locals stay safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|18 hr
|WordPhart
|6
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|Fri
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|Feb 24
|MopPhartx
|4
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Feb 20
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Feb 17
|UnitePhartsc
|6
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Feb 15
|GravePhartss
|18
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC