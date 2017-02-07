Carvana Kicks Off 2017 by Launching Coin-Operated Car Vending Machine in Austin, Texas
Only the third of its kind in the country, Carvana's Austin Car Vending Machine launches just two months after its counterpart in Houston, and will offer a unique and innovative pick-up experience for customers who purchase a car online from the company. The Austin Car Vending Machine is conveniently located to the south of Stassney Lane in southern Austin, at 6014 S. IH-35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|15 min
|inbred Genius
|5,464
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|20 hr
|DrewPharttz
|13
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|51
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Feb 2
|RedPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC