Burglaries, thefts in steady decline in Austin since 2007
Burglaries and thefts in the Austin area have been steadily declining since 2007, according to Austin Police Department's Annual Crime and Traffic Reports. In 2007, APD reported 8,031 burglaries and 34,461 thefts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|ReplyPhartz
|5,367
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|4 hr
|Grantphartsz
|11
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|5 hr
|Folksphartsz
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Thu
|RedPharts
|2
|Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16)
|Thu
|RepairPhartz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC