Broadway hit Hamilton coming to Austin
In this image made from a video provided by Hamilton LLC, actor Brandon Victor Dixon who plays Aaron Burr, the nation's third vice president, in "Hamilton" speaks from the stage after the curtain call in New York, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is the latest celebrity to attend the Broadway hit "Hamilton," but the first to get a sharp message from a cast member from the stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|23 hr
|BigPhartsc
|3
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Fri
|SaltPhartx
|4
|Review: eMaids of Austin
|Fri
|MopPhartx
|4
|Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura...
|Feb 20
|FavoritePhartzs
|3
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 18
|TreePhartz
|8
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Feb 17
|UnitePhartsc
|6
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC