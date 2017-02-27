Body found in downtown Austin park confirmed to be former South

Ricco Delgado, a former prosecutor out of Hidalgo County with a criminal history, was found dead on Feb. 25, 2017 at Zilker Park in Austin. Ricco Delgado, a former prosecutor out of Hidalgo County with a criminal history, was found dead on Feb. 25, 2017 at Zilker Park in Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.