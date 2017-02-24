Blue Bell gets meta with new ice crea...

Blue Bell gets meta with new ice cream flavor | Relish Austin

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Blue Bell has a new flavor of ice cream rolling out this month that tastes like a riddle and an enigma wrapped in one. OK, I'm not sure what that tastes like, but I do know that Blue Bell's new flavor is called Ice Cream Cone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i... 1 hr BigPhartsc 3
Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin 8 hr SaltPhartx 4
Review: eMaids of Austin 8 hr MopPhartx 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
News Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura... Feb 20 FavoritePhartzs 3
Cedar Fever? Feb 18 TreePhartz 8
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... Feb 17 UnitePhartsc 6
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC